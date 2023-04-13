POLICE INTERCEPT TWO FIREARMS AND OVER 30 ROUNDS OF AMUNITION IN A CAR ON BYPASS ROAD ARIMA.

Four firearms are seized in a police crackdown in the southern western and northern divisions.

Via a statement the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says, officers’ seized four illegal guns, a quantity of ammunition and recovered a stolen vehicle.

The TTPS says during an operation grand slam exercise conducted in the Northern Division North yesterday. Officers received information and proceeded to Bye Pass Road Arima.

While there, the officers observed a silver Nissan Tiida motor vehicle with four occupants.

They stopped and searched the vehicle, during which time they allegedly found one Taurus pistol with two magazines and 15 rounds of nine millimeter ammunition, and one Glock 17 Austria with one extended magazine and 21 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition.

All of the items were discovered on the back seat.

The four occupants were arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station.

Further enquiries revealed that the said motor vehicle was reported stolen, from the Mt. Hope Hospital car park on March 24th and beared false number plates.

In the Carenage District, officers stopped a 32-year-old man.

Lawmen allegedly found one firearm, seven rounds of ammunition and a camouflage cargo pants.

The items were seized and the man was arrested and charged.

Additionally, officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) conducted a firearm interdiction exercise, which resulted in the arrest of one man for possession of marijuana, and three counts of threatening a police officer in the execution of his duties.

The exercise continued and based on information received, officers proceeded to Saunders Trace, Moruga where one shotgun was found, hidden under some branches.