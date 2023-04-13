TOBAGO GETS ITS OWN FRAUD SQUAD OFFICE

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher

The Trinidad And Tobago polices service says with the launch of the new facility, citizens, as well as officers of the squad, are set to benefit from fewer delays, more resources for the reporting and investigation of fraudulent activities in the Tobago division.

In release the TTPS says Acting Corporal Jamila Joseph Francis and WPC Donna Bunbury currently service the office.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, white Collar Crime Division Wendell Lucas, the officers of the Tobago division will also stand to further benefit from the expertise and cross-training of the fraud squad, in various reports on the island which have some ingredients of white-collar crime.

The WCCD also comprises the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau and the Financial Investigations Bureau, which ACP Lucas said, would soon be joining the fraud squad in the Tobago division.

The ACP explained, it is not only about the ability to build the investigative capacity on the island, but to have the officers in the Tobago division be exposed to more technical investigations, and so, strengthen their ability to investigate varied types of crimes.

The fraud squad office was launched on March 28th at the Shirvan Road police station.