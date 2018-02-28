I955 FM


Rise in crime in this country raised at Caricom Heads of Government meeting

Posted on February 28, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-54The rise in crime and violence in this country has been raised at the 29th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in Haiti.

 

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley attended the meeting.

 

In a release he says during the meeting, it was decided that an Intra-Regional Task Force comprising experts would be created.

 

Prime minister, Dr. Rowley will return home this evening.

