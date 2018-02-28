I955 FM


Another murder in Morvant

Posted on February 28, 2018 by newscenter5

downloadRodney Gopaul is shot and killed in Morvant.

 

Reports say Mr. Gopaul was attacked at his Coconut Drive, Morvant home this morning.

 

Investigations are continuing.

