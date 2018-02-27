I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Storm system caused flooding, hail and high winds in central and southern US…at least 5 people killed

Posted on February 27, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-62At least five people have been killed as a strong storm system caused flooding, hail and high winds in central and southern US States over the weekend.

 

Officials say three people died in Kentucky as tornadoes ripped through the state.

 

A 79-year-old woman was killed in her home, and two other victims were recovered from submerged vehicles.

 

Emergencies were declared in several states as heavy rainfall continued to cause widespread flooding on Sunday.

 

The storm system moved through parts of Ohio, Tennesse, Kentucky, Missorri and Arkansa.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *