New Unit put together to deal with high risk prisoners says Commissioner of Prisons

The Commissioner of Prisons says a new unit has been put together to deal with high risk prisoners.
Commissioner Gerard Wilson says the unit is now necessary to treat with the issue of gang warfare behind prison walls.
He says specially trained officers are located at the new unit to treat with the prisoners.
The Prison Commissioner says because of financial constraints the new unit operates on the same prison compound as the regular holding facilities.
He says this is an attempt to improve on security at the nation’s prisons.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Commissioner Wilson also noted that the Prison Service remains committed to the security of Trinidad and Tobago.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.