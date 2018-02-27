NUGFW and PSA fear hundreds of jobs would be lost with proposed plans to restructure WASA

The National Union of Government and Federated Workers and the Public Services Association fear that hundreds of jobs would be lost at the Water And Sewerage Authority if government moves forward with proposed plans to restructure the utility.
Soon after assuming office in December 2017 Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte said WASA was overstaffed by some 2,000 workers.
Speaking at a media conference yesterday NUGFW President, James Lambert said the Minister has no proof.
And President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke is calling for a meeting with the Minister.
In a response Minister Robert Le Hunte insists the authority is overstaffed.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.