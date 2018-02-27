I955 FM


NUGFW and PSA fear hundreds of jobs would be lost with proposed plans to restructure WASA

Posted on February 27, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-43The National Union of Government and Federated Workers and the Public Services Association fear that hundreds of jobs would be lost at the Water And Sewerage Authority if government moves forward with proposed plans to restructure the utility.

 

Soon after assuming office in December 2017 Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte said WASA was overstaffed by some 2,000 workers.

 

Speaking at a media conference yesterday NUGFW President, James Lambert said the Minister has no proof.

 

And President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke is calling for a meeting with the Minister.

 

In a response Minister Robert Le Hunte insists the authority is overstaffed.

