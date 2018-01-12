Resignation of Dr. Terrence Farrell…nothing to do with Minister of Finance

The resignation of Dr. Terrence Farrell is said to have nothing to do with Minister of Finance Colm Imbert.

It was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday that Dr. Farrell’s resignation had been accepted effective January 8th.

At the Post Cabinet News Conference yesterday Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said the event was in no way related to Minister Imbert.

It is reported that in his resignation letter Dr. Farrell pointed to the slow pace of progress on key areas as among his reasons for leaving.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said this is not so as many of the items have been actioned.

He counted among them the Vision 2030 document saying it has only stalled due to the Opposition’s refusal to hold a Joint Select Committee to have it discussed.