Dillian Johnson’s attorney says TTPS failed her client

Attorney, for Dillian Johnson, Thalia Francis- Brooks says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service failed her client.

Mrs. Francis- Brooks says her client received several death threats, which police are yet to act on.

She says this forced him to flee the country and seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

She says his request has since been approved.

Mr. Johnson, who is at the center of allegations involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie, was shot on December 3rd 2017.

Yesterday Mrs. Francis- Brooks said her client was not confident in the investigation launched and he did not qualify for protection based on the current protection policy of the TTPS.

She called on the authorities to re-examine the criteria.

However, Mrs. Francis Brooks refused to comment on the photographs reportedly released to the media by Mr. Johnson.

She also refused to comment on the validity of the asylum sought by her client, Mr. Johnson.

Mrs. Francis-Brooks declined to comment on all questions asked by members of the media on her client, Dillian Johnson.

She was speaking with reporters at the HYATT Hotel in Port of Spain.