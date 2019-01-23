I955 FM


Residents in south Trinidad may experience some showers today

Posted on January 23, 2019 by newscenter5

unnamedResidents in south Trinidad are told there may be some showers today.

 

However the met office says no floods are expected

 

This morning Meteorologist Bhagwandeen Ramdath explained that while there are grey skies over Port of Spain and other areas, the public could rest easy.

 

He says the clouds will clear.

 

Mr. Ramdath was speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning.

