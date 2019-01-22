Couva Children’s Hospital to be incorporated in government’s export of health care initiative

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley maintains the Couva Children’s Hospital is to be incorporated in government’s export of health care initiative.

Dr. Rowley was responding to questions from Fyzabad MP Dr. Lackram Bodoe in the parliament last Friday.

Dr. Rowley said that the services at the Couva Hospital would not be free.

Opposition MP Dr. Tim Gopiesingh wanted to know when the government planned to open the facility, which was built under his administration.

Last April Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the facility would be operated by the University of the West Indies as a teaching hospital.

Minister Deyalsingh also noted that the Couva Hospital would become a facility where patients will be required to pay for services rendered.