I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Couva Children’s Hospital to be incorporated in government’s export of health care initiative

Posted on January 22, 2019 by newscenter5
Couva Children’s Hospital

Couva Children’s Hospital

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley maintains the Couva Children’s Hospital is to be incorporated in government’s export of health care initiative.

 

Dr. Rowley was responding to questions from Fyzabad MP Dr. Lackram Bodoe in the parliament last Friday.

 

Dr. Rowley said that the services at the Couva Hospital would not be free.

 

Opposition MP Dr. Tim Gopiesingh wanted to know when the government planned to open the facility, which was built under his administration.

 

Last April Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the facility would be operated by the University of the West Indies as a teaching hospital.

 

Minister Deyalsingh also noted that the Couva Hospital would become a facility where patients will be required to pay for services rendered.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *