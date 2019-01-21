PM apologises

The Prime Minister has had to back down on his insistence that Wendell Mottley was not part of negotiations on the Sandals project.

Last Thursday during his conversations with the media, Dr. Keith Rowley slammed media man Robert Amar for saying Mr. Mottley was suppose to be part of negotiating the arrangements with Sandals.

He told Mr. Amar his information was flawed and he should scrap it.

Now, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister confirms that Dr. Rowley was wrong.

It points to the year 2016 when Cabinet appointed Mr. Mottley to a committee, which was tasked with leading negotiations with Sandals.

The release says the government did not enter the negotiations phase so the committee was not operationalised.

The OPM says Mr. Mottley did not get involved in the Sandals project as was originally planned.

Dr. Rowley is now apologising to Mr. Amar for not clarifying the situation.