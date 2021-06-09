I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Reports of long lines outside health centers as MOH launches non-appointment system for COVID vaccines

Posted on June 9, 2021 by admin

Long lines reported outside health centers this morning as the Ministry of Health launches its first non-appointment system for COVID vaccines.

The Sinopharm vaccine has been released to an initial 14 District Health Centers.

Two vulnerable groups, persons over 60 and persons under 60 with comorbidities are expected to receive their 1st dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Ministry says persons would get inoculated on a first come first served basis.

Reports reaching Newscenter 5 this morning say hundreds have turned up at the several facilities waiting to be inoculated.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday assured there will be increased security including the police and additional customer service representatives will be on hand at the various sites.

He said this is to ensure no clustering at the centers and that all COVID protocols are observed.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *