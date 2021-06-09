Body of Venezuelan man found in Moruga

The body of a Venezuelan man is discovered in a forested area in Moruga.

He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Reports say officers on patrol in the area around 12.30pm when they saw a group of Venezuelans gathered near the La Lune Recreational Ground.

It is said when the officers inquired about their status, 1 of the men said they were beaten and robbed by 5 masked men gunmen with dreadlock hairstyles.

He told the officers someone was shot to the back of the head and took them along the La Lune coastline and pointed to a forested area where he claimed the body was located.

Police say the deceased has a marijuana tattoo below the left ear and appeared to be in his mid-30s

He is yet to be identified.