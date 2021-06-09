2 more murders engage the attention of police

Police probe 2 more murders in the east and south of the country.

The latest incident occurred minutes before the start of the curfew last night in Wallerfield.

The victim is identified as Amanda West.

She was shot and killed shortly before 9 o’clock last night at Jacob Hill.

Reports say they woman was at her Chaconia Drive residence with 2 other people when 2 armed men stormed the house.

It is said they attempted to run but were chased by the assailants who opened fire.

Reports say Ms. West ran to a nearby home on where she was pursued by the gunmen who fired several more shots at her.

She died at the scene.

Police say Ms. West was well known to them.

Investigations are continuing.