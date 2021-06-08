Moonilal calls on government to vaccinate CEPEP employees

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal calls on the government to vaccinate CEPEP employees, and let them return to work.

Last weekend the Prime Minister sought to set the record straight, saying CEPEP has been temporarily shut down and its workers will be given a grant.

He denied that there were salary cuts.

At a virtual meeting of the united national congress last evening, Dr. Moonilal questioned if the managers and senior staff at CEPEP will also be sent home.

Once again Dr. Moonilal said the government continues to bungle the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said an inquiry must be held into the COVID-related deaths, some of which he believes could have been prevented.

Dr. Moonilal said the government is callous in its revelation that without interventions there could have been 100 COVID deaths per day.