12 additional COVID-related deaths bringing tally to 589

The country records 12 additional COVID-related deaths bringing the tally to 589.

In its latest update yesterday the Ministry of Health said the fatalities are 2 elderly males, 3 elderly females, 1 middle-aged man, 2 middle-aged women and 1 young man, all with co-morbidities

In addition the Ministry said 2 middle-aged men and 1 middle-aged woman without co-morbidities also died after contracting the virus.

This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 589.

The Ministry also reported 389 new infections.

The country now has a total of 9,995 active cases of COVID-19, with 155 of those cases in Tobago.

The Ministry said 63 patients were discharged from public health facilities yesterday while there were 241 recovered community cases.

Currently hospitalised are 453 positive patients of the hospitalised patients, 6 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 63 are in the High-Dependency Unit.

Eight thousand nine hundred and eighty four people remain in home isolation while 138 are in various State quarantine facilities.