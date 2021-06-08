Health expert says the Brazilian variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country

The P1 or Brazilian variant is now said to be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

This is the conclusion from the University of the West Indies, which is tasked with genomic sequencing to test for the variant strains in the population.

Professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology Dr. Christine Carrington says some 12,000 lineages have formed since the deadly virus emerged at the end of 2019.

She says there are 3 lineages in the country but the Brazilian variant is now “pretty certain” to be the dominant strain in Trinidad and Tobago, having expanded rapidly since it was first detected locally in April.

However she notes there is evidence that the vaccines are effective.

Speaking at the COVID-19 update yesterday she pointed to the Seychelles, as having good results.