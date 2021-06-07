$200,000 bail for soldier

Two hundred thousand dollars bail for a soldier attached to TETRON barracks.

The Class 2 Warrant Officer appeared before an Arima Magistrate, yesterday.

Police say 47-year-old Ronald Steede, was not called to enter a plea.

On June 1st, 2 warrant officers visited the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, to deliver food items to soldiers presently incarcerated.

A search of the items revealed marijuana and other prohibited articles.

The Arouca police were alerted and the men were arrested and interviewed by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Following the interview, 1 soldier was released pending further investigations and the other was charged for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited articles.