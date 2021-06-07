Manufacturing sector kicks off government’s new vaccination program

The manufacturing sector kicked off government’s new vaccination program at the Divali Nagar site.

One day after the Prime Minister and his Minister of Health told of the Vaccinate and Operate Program, hundreds of people from within the Private Sector turned up for their first shot.

President of the Manufacturers Association Tricia Coosal told the media the partnership with the government would help pushing the country towards herd immunity.

Trade Minister Paula Goopee Scoon was at the mass vaccination site.

And the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said this is just the start of the collaboration between the Private Sector and the State.

He also said there are plans for the Divali Nagar site.

He said this is how the government hopes to get started the reopening of the economy, badly stalled by the measures created to stop the spread of the virus.