CEPEP is shut down

Posted on June 7, 2021 by admin

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the Community Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program has been shut down.

He says reports of workers receiving a salary cut are false and what is in fact true is that for the remainder of the pandemic persons will not be encouraged to congregate.

Speaking at a media conference the Prime Minister said a grant would be given until such time.

Dr. Rowley said it was not a matter of job losses as this is a make work program.

In a release carried in the Express, CEPEP said the decision was in the best fiscal interest of the company.

