CEPEP is shut down

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the Community Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program has been shut down.

He says reports of workers receiving a salary cut are false and what is in fact true is that for the remainder of the pandemic persons will not be encouraged to congregate.

Speaking at a media conference the Prime Minister said a grant would be given until such time.

Dr. Rowley said it was not a matter of job losses as this is a make work program.

In a release carried in the Express, CEPEP said the decision was in the best fiscal interest of the company.