14 additional COVID deaths

Fourteen additional COVID related deaths takes the country’s tally to 537.

In its latest update yesterday the Ministry of Health said 546 new infections were also recorded.

It said the new cases reflect the samples taken during the period May 27th – June 2nd.

The Ministry said 455 people are at hospital, 108 at State quarantine facilities, 139 at step down facilities and 8,677 in home self-isolation.

It said as at 4pm yesterday 106,587 persons have been administered their first dose of vaccine 1,179 have received their second dose.