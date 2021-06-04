I955 FM


“Channa” killed just before daylight curfew

Posted on June 4, 2021

A man identified only as “Channa” is shot and killed in Port of Spain.

The killing occurred just before the daylight curfew on the Corpus Christi holiday was set to begin yesterday.

Reports say at around 9am, the victim was walking along Oxford Street when an armed man approached him.

The man opened fire, hitting “Channa” several times.

He died at the scene.

Police have since classified the killing as gang related.

