Another 5 COVID cases in Tobago

Another 5 persons contract COVID-19 virus in Tobago.

The Division of Health revealed the information in the latest update yesterday.

The communiqué says, this number now gives a total of 160 active cases with no new deaths.

Additionally, the division says 341 patients recovered while 8 persons have been discharged.

In total, the statement notes 5,936 persons have been tested with 514 testing positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally it points out that 5, 254 persons have already received their first dose of the vaccine while 111 have received their second dose.