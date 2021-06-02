12 more COVID related deaths and over 400 new cases

The death toll associated with COVID-19 crosses 500.
12 additional people have died of the virus.
A release from the Ministry of Health yesterday put the death toll at 507.
It said dead are 3 elderly males, 3 elderly females, 1 middle-aged male and 1 middle-aged female all with comorbidities.
Also dead are 1 elderly female and 2 middle-aged males with no comorbidities.
The country has also recorded 405 new positive cases.
The Ministry said there are 9,558 active cases.
Four hundred and fifty-eight persons are in hospital, 180 in step down facilities, 125 in State quarantine facilities and 8,515 in home self-isolation.
