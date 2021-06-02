Fishing boat with 14 bodies drifting off the coast of Tobago, originated from Mauritania, Africa

The fishing boat with 14 bodies and other human remains found drifting off the coast of Tobago has been traced back to a vessel stolen from Mauritania, Africa.

The discovery was made last Friday.

Confirmation came during a press conference held yesterday, by senior police officials in Tobago.

Head of the Tobago police, ACP William Nurse, said investigations through interagency organisations provided invaluable leads into their investigations, which are ongoing.

According to ACP Nurse, Pathologist Dr. Eastlyn McDonald-Burris currently is conducting autopsies on the remains that were found.

But he could not yet say the nationalities of the deceased.

Police also believe that the boat is the same vessel spotted in other countries in the region earlier this year.

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr. Amery Browne is saddened by the situation.

He questions the circumstances that would have led to such a situation.