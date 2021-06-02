Overnight shooting in Carapo…1 man dead

One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting in Arima.
They are yet to be identified.
Details are sketchy but we are told the shooting occurred at around 8 o’clock last night in the Carapo area.
Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.
It is said when officers arrived they found the 2 men with gunshot wounds.
One of the men died at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital where he remains warded.
