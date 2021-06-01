Police search for a 2nd suspect in connection with shooting attack on a prison officer and his wife

Police are searching for a 2nd suspect in connection with a shooting attack on a prison officer and his wife.

General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association, Lester Walcot says one suspect has already been detained in connection with the matter.

Reports say at around 3.35pm on Sunday the officer; Marlon Ali and his wife Tishana Mc Clatchie-Ali were in their car, on the way home when they heard several explosions.

A man dressed in dark clothing was observed pointing a gun in their direction.

His wife attempted to take cover but was hit.

Mr. Ali sustained a head wound.

The association representative believes Mr. Ali was the mark.

Mr. Walcot says officers have been under attack for years.

He says the association has long been clamoring for their protection.

Police say 15 spent rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were recovered at the scene.