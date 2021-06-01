Man shot and killed in Barataria identified

The man shot and killed in Barataria has been identified as Nigel Sanderson.

His body was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car yesterday morning.

Police say shortly 9am they were told of a shooting incident at the corner of 7th Street and 4th Avenue, Barataria.

It is said when they arrived at the scene they found Mr. Sanderson in a grey Nissan car.

Police say he had bullet wounds to the head.

Investigations are continuing.