Man shot and killed in Barataria identified

The man shot and killed in Barataria has been identified as Nigel Sanderson.
His body was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car yesterday morning.
Police say shortly 9am they were told of a shooting incident at the corner of 7th Street and 4th Avenue, Barataria.
It is said when they arrived at the scene they found Mr. Sanderson in a grey Nissan car.
Police say he had bullet wounds to the head.
Investigations are continuing.
