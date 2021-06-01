I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Man shot and killed in Barataria identified

Posted on June 1, 2021 by admin

The man shot and killed in Barataria has been identified as Nigel Sanderson.

His body was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car yesterday morning.

Police say shortly 9am they were told of a shooting incident at the corner of 7th Street and 4th Avenue, Barataria.

It is said when they arrived at the scene they found Mr. Sanderson in a grey Nissan car.

Police say he had bullet wounds to the head.

Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *