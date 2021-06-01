I955 FM


16 additional COVID related deaths and more then 270 new infections

Posted on June 1, 2021

The country records 16 more COVID related deaths bringing the tally to 495.

The Ministry of Health says the latest victims were elderly people with pre-existing conditions.

In its latest update yesterday, the Ministry said 271 more people tested positive.

The Ministry said there are now 9,487 active cases.

The Ministry said 449 COVID patients are at hospital, 126 in State quarantine, 180 at step down facilities and 8,587 are in home self-isolation.

