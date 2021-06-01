Medical Association not in support of calls for Davlin Thomas to step down

Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority, Davlin Thomas

The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association says it is not support calls by the Nurses Association for the head of the North Central Regional Health Authority to step down, at least not yet.

Last week Chief Executive Officer of the NCRHA Davlin Thomas said his decision to appoint a new team of doctors at the Couva facility led to a 60% decrease in deaths and increased discharges by 25%.

Since then some 11 doctors attached to the NCRHA have written to the board demanding an urgent, independent and transparent probe into the reassignment of 4 specialists out of the Couva Hospital.

Today president of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association Dr. Vishi Beharry says while it is a misrepresentation of the fact his members are taking a wait and see approach.

He was speaking on the Morning Edition program on TV6 earlier.