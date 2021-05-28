NCRHA CEO explains confusion over rotation of doctors at Couva Facility

Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority, Davlin Thomas

Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority Davlin Thomas maintains the rotation of doctors at the Couva Health Facility was necessary.

He says it was done to avoid burnout of staff that has been serving on the frontline of the COVID-19 response since its start last year.

There has been a call by 11 doctors for a reinstatement of the four doctors and a call for an apology.

However on The Morning Show on i95.5fm this morning Mr. Thomas said the matter was addressed at a board meeting yesterday.

He said it is no more than a communications mix up.

The CEO says the move averted a disaster.

The Opposition, United National Congress at a media conference last week described the move by the RHA as victimisation.