President of Parent Teachers Association accuses CXC of not taking effects of pandemic on students seriously

The Caribbean Examination Council is accused of doing its own thing by one local education body.

President of the National Council of Parent Teachers Association, Clarence Mendoza says it seems no one is strong enough to stand up to CXC.

He describes the refusal to adjust the format of this year’s CSEC and CAPE exams as unfair to students.

He is now demanding a meeting with CXC.

Today he says, given what transpired last year after the exam, he expected some consideration to be given to the plight of pupils.

However he tells us, it appears CXC is not taking the effects of the pandemic on students seriously.

Mr. Mendoza is calling on the Caribbean community to stand in solidarity with the students and teachers.

He says the 2021 exam should not remain in its current form.