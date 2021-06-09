Opposition bids for Commission of Inquiry in governments handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

A bid by the Opposition to get a Commission of Inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is being dismissed by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi.

On Monday night, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar said the government has not been as transparent as it should be when it comes to its decisions on the management of the virus.

But Mister Al Rawi yesterday said the information being sought by the Opposition is already in the public space.

Mr. Al Rawi also said taxpayers have been paying millions of dollars in lawyer fees because of challenges.

He insisted the State has been successful in responding to these legal challenges and will be demanding costs.