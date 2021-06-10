Alphabetical system for vaccine shots kicks off today

Sinopharm vaccine

A call for Health Minister to resign after thousands of people flooded streets leading to health centers, seeking COVID-19 vaccines.

Yesterday people joined long lines from as early as 5 o’clock in the morning, wanting to be vaccinated.

Many had to be turned away because the launch of the walk-in vaccination program could not accommodate the demand.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh “apologised”.

Hours later in the parliament, the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar raised the issue as a matter of urgent public importance.

She insisted Minister Deyalsingh should be removed.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the Minister is a failure and should be history.

Minister Deyalsingh responded telling the leader of the Opposition she and her MPs have not been allies of the government’s fight against the pandemic.

The Minister explained the new rolled out program.

At some health facilities police had to be called out to maintain order.

Television and social media showed long lines of people waiting to get vaccinated even though the Ministry of Health had said that its first no-appointment system for COVID-19 inoculation, would cater for 2 vulnerable groups, those over 60 years and those under that age with comorbidities.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a statement saying officers in several divisions had to break up crowds at some health centers and facilities.

Officers had to shut down some sites.