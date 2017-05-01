Reported increase in activity at “Kick-Em-Jenny submarine volcano

A reported increase in activities at “Kick-Em-Jenny”….the region’s only submarine volcano located between Grenada and the Grenadine island of Carriacou.
The National Disaster Management Agency says it is monitoring the situation.
In a release yesterday, the disaster agency said the Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies has advised it of the increase in activity.
The release said the UWI/SRC recorded a high amplitude signal, lasting about 25 seconds, on one of the Grenada stations.
It said the signal was also recorded on a station in Montserrat.
According to the agency this signal follows an increase in the number of background events associated with the “Kick-Em-Jenny” volcano.
The agency also said persons in the St. Patrick’s area have reported feeling tremors.
As a result, the alert level is now on “yellow” and sea users and ships have been warned to stay away from vicinity of the submarine volcano.
The agency cautioned all sea users that the 3.1 miles exclusion zone of “Kick-Em-Jenny” be strictly observed.
The SRC has advised that heightened alert is necessary for the exclusion zone.
A “yellow” alert means the volcano is restless; seismicity and/or fumarolic activity are above the historical level or other unusual activity has been observed or can be expected without warning.
