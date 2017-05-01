I955 FM


Local actor drowns at Balandra Beach

Posted on May 1, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-20Local actor and bodybuilder Brett Bengochea has died by drowning while at a beach in the east.

 

The tragedy took place last Saturday at Balandra Beach.

 

Police say Mr. Bengochea, known for his role in local movie “Trafficked” and “A Story About Wendy 2”, went swimming with friends when he encountered difficulties and went under the rough waters.

 

He died shortly after being pulled from the water.

 

Mr. Bengochea played the part of Alejandro, the Spanish speaking seductive stranger in the hit award-winning movie, Trafficked.

 

Producers of the movie yesterday expressed sadness over the death.

 

36-year-old Mr. Bengochea, a father of two, was the 2015 National Junior Men’s Physique champion.

 

