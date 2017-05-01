Homeless man loses his life in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway

A homeless man has been killed in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
A vehicle knocked down the man, which was reportedly out of control on Saturday night.
A 24-year-old female driver is being treated for minor injuries at San Fernando General Hospital following the accident.
Police reports say the Barataria woman was driving a burgundy Ford car north along Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo, when she lost control of the vehicle at around 9.30 p.m.
It is said the woman attempted to overtake a vehicle when she got a “bad drive” and lost control of the car.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.