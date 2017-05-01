Homeless man loses his life in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway

A homeless man has been killed in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

A vehicle knocked down the man, which was reportedly out of control on Saturday night.

A 24-year-old female driver is being treated for minor injuries at San Fernando General Hospital following the accident.

Police reports say the Barataria woman was driving a burgundy Ford car north along Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo, when she lost control of the vehicle at around 9.30 p.m.

It is said the woman attempted to overtake a vehicle when she got a “bad drive” and lost control of the car.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.