More police officers assigned to Beetham Highway Project after shooting last Friday

More police officers are assigned to the work site on the Beetham Highway, near Beetham Gardens.
Reports of a shooting on the project site last Friday evening have triggered concerns.
One employee of Lutchmeesingh Transport Contractors was injured during the reported incident.
The shooting stopped work on the project.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday visited the site and was pleased that the work had resumed.
The Minister could not say where the reported shots came from.
He said there appears to be a trend now where government projects are becoming targets.
But later the Minister put the cost of the project at 18 million dollars.
The culvert works began on the Easter holiday weekend.
