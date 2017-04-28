Double murder in Chaguanas; father & 6 year old daughter stabbed to death

The father and daughter found murdered at their Mamoral Village, Chaguanas home this morning, are identified. They are 36 year old Solomon Joseph, and his six-year-old daughter Salish Faith Joseph.

Police say they were stabbed to death, some time, between last night and early this morning.

Their bodies were found at around 4 o’ clock this morning, inside their Leekham road home.

The circumstances surrounding the killings, are not yet known. Investigations are continuing.