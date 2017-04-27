PSC called upon to explain the reappointment of Selwyn Lashley to the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy

The Public Service Commission is called upon to explain its decision to reappoint Selwyn Lashley to the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

The question came yesterday from member of the Joint Select Committee Ramona Ramdial.

Ms. Ramdial questioned the reason for the reappointment when Mr. Lashley had already retired.

Both the Chairman of the Commission, Maureen Manchouk and one of her members, Clive Pegus, defended the reappointment, saying it was necessary.

Mr. Pegus, who is an attorney, said the reappointment came after it was found that no one in the Ministry was as qualified or experienced.

He said the move was made according to regulations.

Mr. Pegus said the Ministry was told of the need to have a better succession plan in place, so that such a situation does not repeat itself.