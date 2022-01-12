Report for duty on January 17th

NATUC’s President James Lamber

The National Trade Union Centre is telling public servants, there are no directives given by the State regarding the plan to extend the safe zone initiative.

As such NATUC’s President James Lambert is advising his members to report for work as usual come January 17th.

And he tells them to ensure they are given documentation if sent home.

At news conference yesterday Mr. Lambert, who is also the leader of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers, said the government’s proposal must be rejected.

Three weeks ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told the nation, any public servant who has not been vaccinated will be sent home.

Their salaries will also be withheld.

Mr. Lambert accused Dr. Rowley of disrespect.

The union leader described the policy as dictatorial.