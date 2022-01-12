Kidnap victim Mattie Maraj free 2 days after her husband escaped their captors

Three days after she and her husband were kidnapped, Mattie Maraj was able to free herself and is now home again.

Police who were searching for the couple after they were kidnapped last Saturday, say the suspects abandoned their victim.

Narine and Mattie Maraj were kidnapped while on their way to their farm in Piarco.

A 2 million dollar ransom was demanded.

According to police reports Mrs. Maraj was found yesterday morning along Cumaca Road off the Valencia Main Road.

It’s the same area her husband was found 2 days earlier, when he too escaped.

Mrs. Maraj says she was able to ask for aid from residents, who notified police.

She sustained some minor injuries and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday Superintendent of the TTPS, Roger Alexander said it appeared the kidnappers abandoned the site and she was able to free herself.

Three men were held after Mr. Maraj’s escape.

Police say the suspects were held with personal items belonging to the couple.

So far 9 suspects, who range in ages 16 to 50 from the northern and eastern divisions have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

On the Beyond The Tape program yesterday, Superintendent Alexander said although Mattie Maraj has been located, operations are continuing with the aim of making more arrests.

Mrs. Maraj is yet to give official statements.