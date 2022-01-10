3 men held in connection with kidnapping

Police have held 3 men in connection with the kidnapping of Narine Maraj and his wife Mattie.

They were taken from their Madras, St. Helena home last Saturday.

The couple was tending to their animals on a farm, which belongs to the family.

The kidnappers have demanded 2 million dollars for their safe release.

The kidnapping and the ransome demand baffle relatives, saying they are not rich.

Sixty-two-year-old Mr. Maraj was found yesterday morning in Valencia.

He told police he was able to free himself from a camp in a forested area.

Mr. Maraj said he flagged down a vehicle on the Valencia Old Road, after running through a forest.

The retired mechanic was taken to the Valencia Police Post.

Officers were informed and units of the special operations response team, the anti kidnapping squad, the northern division task force and the air support unit conducted a search for the camp.

They later detained 3 men, all from Sangre Grande.

However up to last evening 52-year-old Mattie Maraj was yet to be found.