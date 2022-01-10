Another murder recorded

Another murder has been recorded, the victim is Shakeem Roberts.

Mr. Roberts and Antonio Raymond were shot at while at Latchoo Trace Chin Chin Road Cunupia last evening at around 7:15.

Mr. Roberts, also known as “Bruce Lee” was killed.

Antonio Raymond was wounded.

Reports are saying the two men may have gone to purchase drugs when there was a situation that led to the shooting.

Up to late last evening, Antonio Raymond was said to be in critical condition.