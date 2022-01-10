Police Commissioner assures the Beetham Highway is clear and safe for motorists

Police and fire officials are at this time clearing debris along the Beetham Highway and the Priority Bus Route following a demonstration by residents.

The situation caused gridlock as hundreds of motorists were affected by this morning’s protest.

Residents are protesting a ruptured sewer line in the area.

Last year works began on a collapsed sewer line in the district.

The pipeline takes sewerage from Mt. Hope to the Beetham high lift station.

This morning, the angry group blocked the east and west bound lanes of the highway and the bus route with burning debris.

Police visited the scene.

Speaking with the officers this morning one resident said the issue is overbearing.

He assured the demonstration is not about intimidation, but to highlight the frustration of the residents.

And activist and resident Anderson Wilson said the people of Beetham Gardens would not rest until the issue is addressed.

He said residents are prepared to be arrested this morning.

This morning Acting Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said all roadways are clear and a probe will be conducted.

In December last year Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the project was expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Efforts to contact Minister Gonzales this morning have been futile.