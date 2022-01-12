I955 FM


General Secretary of NATUC says COVID vaccine is wreaking havoc in some peoples lives

Posted on January 12, 2022 by admin
General Secretary of NATUC, Michael Annisette

General Secretary of NATUC, Michael Annisette says the COVID vaccine is wreaking havoc in the lives of some individuals.

Mr. Annisette drew on the case of female student Farisha Ballantine and her parents.

Appearing at the briefing yesterday Ms. Ballantine’s father became emotional while sharing his daughter’s current physical condition.

Mr. Annisette said it was clear that vaccination is not for everyone.

Mr. Annisette called on the media to help in getting persons to understand why the trade union is against vaccination for all.

Mr. Annisette is also the President of Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union.

