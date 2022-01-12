Attorney General plans to consult with the THA on safe zones

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

The Attorney General says he plans to consult with the Tobago House of Assembly on the issue of public sector safe zones.

At a news conference called following an executive council retreat on Sunday, Chief Secretary Farley Agustine revealed the THA was contemplating its own way forward with respect to State employees on the THA’s payroll.

In response, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi says he intends to engage the Chief Secretary on the matter.

On the Rise and Shine Morning Program on Tobago Channel 5 on Tuesday, AG Al Rawi explained that the law regarding vaccination in the public sector would be transitionary in nature.

AG Al Rawi pointed out that all employees in the public sector are paid by monies from the consolidated fund of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and it matters not how such monies reach the accounts of the respective statutory enterprises.