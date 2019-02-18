I955 FM


Removal of Calypso Monarch from Dimanche Gras not sitting well with some

Posted on February 18, 2019 by newscenter5

1546204217The removal of the Calypso Monarch competition from the Dimanche Gras is not sitting well with some.

 

However head of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organization Lutalo Massimba says this is not the first time things have changed.

 

Yesterday the TUCO head told Newscentre 5 the move is intended to revitalize the festivities.

 

Micheal Anthony Osouna better known as Sugar Aloes, told Newscentre 5, while the change may not affect calypsonians it will affect the Dimanche Gras.

 

Mr. Osouna believes patrons are the ones who will suffer.

 

The Dimanche Gras will be held on Sunday March 3rd .

