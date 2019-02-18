I955 FM


Police detain man and woman after gun and ammunition found on their property

February 18, 2019

Police-lights-4_13Police detain a man and a woman after a gun and ammunition are discovered and seized on their private property.

 

The two were detained in Couva on Saturday.

 

Reports say officers executed a search warrant at a house at Mc Bean Village between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

 

During the search, officers allgedly discovered and seized a hand gun, loaded with a magazine, containing three rounds of ammunition.

 

The two were immediately arrested.

 

In a separate incident, officers proceeded to Enterprise, Chaguanas, where they conducted a search at Dass Branch Trace.

 

The exercise resulted in a revolver and one spent shell being found.

 

Investigations are ongoing.

