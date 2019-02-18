Police detain man and woman after gun and ammunition found on their property

Police detain a man and a woman after a gun and ammunition are discovered and seized on their private property.
The two were detained in Couva on Saturday.
Reports say officers executed a search warrant at a house at Mc Bean Village between 10:00am and 2:00pm.
During the search, officers allgedly discovered and seized a hand gun, loaded with a magazine, containing three rounds of ammunition.
The two were immediately arrested.
In a separate incident, officers proceeded to Enterprise, Chaguanas, where they conducted a search at Dass Branch Trace.
The exercise resulted in a revolver and one spent shell being found.
Investigations are ongoing.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.